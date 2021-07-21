EST Gee may be a newcomer to the game, but under the watchful eye of Yo Gotti, he's well on the way to becoming a household name.

Today, the rapper came through with his brand new album Bigger Than Life Or Death, featuring guest appearances from Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Future, Young Thug, Rylo Rodriguez, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti. He wasted little time in hitting the promo circuit, and this morning, Gee and Gotti hit up The Breakfast Club for a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Throughout the interview, Gee covers a variety of different topics, including his harrowing experience being shot. At around the eight-minute and fifty-second mark, he reveals that he was actually on the phone with DJ Drama's people (Gee explains that he was considering signing with Drama before Yo Gotti) moments before he was hit. "I wasn't focused," he reflects. "I was on the phone with them when I got shot."

Charlamagne asks if he was hit five times. "Yeah," says Gee. "Shot five times. I got shot once in my eye, four times in my stomach. I'm straight though. I'm [blind] a little bit. I can't really see out my left side, but I'm straight." It should be noted that Gee's stomach scar can be seen quite clearly on the album cover of Bigger Than Life Or Death.

Envy proceeds to ask Gotti about how he discovered his new signee. "I [got sent his] music, it was during the pandemic," recalls Gotti. "Everyone was in the house. We from the same life, so I knew what it is immediately. Just certain shit you say, you can't really say that unless you've been close to it or really lived it." He reveals that rather than sending Gee's music to his A&R's, he hand-picked a few people from his inner circle to check it out. "Because of the message and what he was talking about, it didn't send it to our typical A&R's," says Gotti. "I sent it to my street homies."

For more from Yo Gotti and EST Gee, check out their entire Breakfast Club interview right here.