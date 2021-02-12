Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka's Joint Album "1-800-HIT-EAZY" Has Arrived

Two of the most prolific artists in the music industry are Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger and Grammy-nominated producer Hitmaka. Just last year, Bellinger dropped a handful of projects, including Eric B For President: Term 3, while Hitmaka was busy pumping out beats for Lil Durk, Trey Songz, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, and several others.

Funny enough, the two artists just so happen to be longtime friends, having developed a close working relationship after recognizing their knack for pumping out gold-certified records like Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih's "The Light" and Teyana Taylor's "How You Want It?" Thus, it only makes sense for Bellinger and Hitmaka to have teamed up for their new joint effort 1-800-HIT-EAZY.

The hotline-themed collaborative album combines the expertise of both artists, from Bellinger’s signature smooth lyrics to Hitmaka’s precise production. The duo's chemistry is so dynamic that there are hardly any features on the project other than artists Chrishan and Rahky. The result is one of the most focused and versatile R&B projects to drop in 2021 thus far.

Tracklist:

1. Hit Eazy

2. Only You

3. Truth Hurts

4. Serious

5. Hype Beast

6. Star Projectors

7. Not Like That

8. After Midnight (feat. Chrishan)

9. Breakfast In Bed

10. Passionate

11. Then What

12. Little Bit (feat. Rahky)

13. I Got It

14. Do Me Good