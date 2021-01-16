Back in November, Hitmaka ruffled feathers when he made some admissions during his conversation on Drink Champs. The producer, also known as Yung Berg, said that in the past he'd had sex with both Teairra Mari and Naturi Naughton, and after being criticized for bringing up the women's names, he issued an apology. For the first time, Naughton acknowledged Hitmaka's comments and told The Breakfast Club that she came close to making a call.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Recently, there was [an] interview where I just felt like, 'Oh, okay, I might have to call somebody to pull up on what's his name,'" said the actress. "You know, I guess it's a thing for people to say that they've been with me..." Naughton was interrupted by Angela Yee who reminded everyone that the actress was speaking about the producer. When DJ Envy said, "Oh, Yung Berg," Naughton replied, "Oh, is that his name?"

Yee added that she'd already spoken with Naturi and the actress denied Hitmaka's claims. Envy still wanted to know why Hitmaka would pull a story "out of the blue." Naughton answered, "So, Envy I was 15, 16, when I was in 3LW. I don't know what kind of date—group activities? I remember we all lived in L.A., maybe we all hung out in groups? I wasn't even doing dates, but let alone active—I mean, it took a lot to not come on here and be like, really?"

Naughton also mentioned Hitmaka's apology that surfaced a week after his Drink Champs interview. "But, hey, maybe it's a compliment. People wanna get with Tasha. Poor baby." Check out her full interview below.