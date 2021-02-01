As everyone watched Wendy Williams' biopic this weekend, audiences were going crazy over just how messy the talk show host could get. Everyone knows the revered entertainer has some stories about the hottest stars in the world, but the amount of tea she spilled in her film was pretty wild.

For starters, she made some claims about hip-hop legend Eric B., telling people about their relationship for the first time and revealing that she was pregnant with his baby. She also said that, while they were dating, Eric B. didn't have a car and she would rent vehicles for him, essentially ruining her credit. Eric definitely watched the biopic because, on Sunday night, he commented on the rental car claims, posting a new picture on his Instagram.

"Damn I need a rental," he wrote on a picture of himself next to a car with the plate reading, "Eric B". "To hilarious I laughed to well it made for great Tv But the truth is something different Try that !!!!!!!"

With Eric disputing Wendy's story, it's unclear who's telling the truth. However, those "Eric B" plates seemingly tell the full story for the legend.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Eric B. isn't the only hip-hop icon that Wendy targeted recently. She also claimed that, back in the day, she had a one-night-stand with Method Man, bathing him in her jacuzzi and going "all the way" with the rapper. Meth's wife responded with a lengthy message to the talk show host, which you can read here.