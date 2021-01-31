Despite how open Wendy Williams typically is about her love life and her opinions, there's more to her story that we know. Now, in 2019, we found out that she had a relationship with Eric B. of Eric B. & Rakim fame, though we didn't necessarily know the depth of their relationship.

Last night, Wendy Williams: The Movie made its debut on Lifetime, leaving many people floored by many of the revelations made in the film. One of the major bombshells was the many details of her relationship with Eric B. Apparently, the famed producer used Wendy's credit card to rent vehicles and later ruined her credit altogether. However, that wasn't even the biggest confession in the film. Wendy revealed that Eric B. actually got her pregnant and she later had to get an abortion.