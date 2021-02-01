Wendy Williams is all over the news this morning-- mostly because of her new biopic, in which she reveals details of her relationship with hip-hop legend Eric B. Of course, there are also the allegations that have tied over from last week, in which the talk show host claimed to have been intimate with Method Man during a one-night-stand back in the day.

"The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night-stand," she said during a recent interview, offering some of the details about how they linked up and claiming that they went "all the way". Method Man's camp had decided to leave this issue be until Monday, with the rapper's wife finally breaking her silence about Wendy's nonstop tormenting of her family.

"For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family," said Tamika Smith, Meth's wife. "In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I'm tired of taking the high road. In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband. It's a pattern that she has repeated for years. When I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast. She didn't care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn't shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever. Despite my anger, I chose not to respond publicly to her unhealthy fixation with my husband and our marriage. It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem. Over the years, those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her. Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart. She criticized celebrities battling addictions despite her own struggles with substance abuse. There's no limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines. Her career is on life support, her husband has abandoned her, and the ratings for all of her projects are down. She's desperate for attention, and is trying to use my husband's popularity as a way to get her name trending. How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid sidenote and circus freak! For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b*tches on the planet."

