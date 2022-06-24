Eminem is considered to be one of the best artists of all time when it comes to the hip-hop world. He is also a juggernaut in the pop space as he has numerous number one songs and albums. At this point in his career, he has achieved legend status, and based on his recent output, it's clear he has no intentions of simply retiring and leaving music behind.

In fact, Em just released a brand new track with Snoop Dogg called "From The D 2 The LBC." This is a blisteringly fast song that features Eminem at his lyrical best. Meanwhile, Snoop held his own on the track as he offered laid-back flows and fantastic bars. The two have always had amazing chemistry, and this song is an example of that.

To announce the release of the song, Eminem took to Instagram and as you can see in the post below, it appears as though Em has something bigger in the works. One of the hashtags is "CurtainCall2." Many fans in the comments section noticed this and immediately called it out in excitement. Of course, Curtain Call was a compilation album released by Eminem in 2005 which contained some of his greatest hits at the time.

With this latest hashtag, fans believe a second greatest hits compilation could be coming sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, there is no timeline for this release, so we're just going to have to wait and see.





Let us know which songs you want to see on Curtain Call 2, in the comments section down below.