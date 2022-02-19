As expected, streaming and sales have skyrocketed since the Dr. Dre-curated Super Bowl halftime show. Dre’s overall streams on Spotify jumped by over 185% following the show and now his music is back on the Billboard charts.

Dre’s sophomore album 2001, featuring the legendary hit “Still D.R.E” has moved around 30K copies this week, boosting its chart position to inside the top 10 of Billboard 200 album chart. Around 3600 of the copies are expected to come from mostly digital sales like iTunes and Amazon. Eminem’s Curtain Call also moved around 30K copies and landed inside the top 10. Eminem performed his Oscar winning song “Lose Yourself” during Sunday’s game and has been a consistent seller on the charts since its 2005 release.

Dr.Dre released his second studio album 2001 on Nov. 16, 1999 via Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. A follow up to his 1992 debut album The Chronic, the album was produced mainly by Dr. Dre and included features from Hitman, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Xzibit, Eminem, and Nate Dogg. The album debuted at no. 2 on the U.S Billboard 200 chart, selling 516K copies in its first week. 2001 has been certified 6x platinum by the RIAA and has sold more than 7M copies since it’s release, deeming it one of the greatest albums of all time.

Eminem dropped his first greatest hits album Curtain Call: The Hits on Dec. 6, 2005 under Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records, and Interscope Records. The album included his most popular hits like “Stan” and “Shake That”. Certified 7x platinum in the U.S and 5x platinum in New Zealand, Curtain Call was declared the longest-running rap LP in the history of the Billboard 200 in 2017.

[Via]



