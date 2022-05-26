mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eminem Adds 18 Tracks To "The Eminem Show" For 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Aron A.
May 26, 2022 09:36
890 Views
81
1
CoverCover

The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
Eminem

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
69% (4)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Eminem adds rare songs, instrumentals, and live recordings to "The Eminem Show" tracklist for the 20th anniversary expanded edition.


Today marks a huge milestone in Eminem's illustrious career as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of The Eminem Show. The third studio album from the rapper received an official expanded edition this week with 18 songs added to the tracklist. The new re-release includes four rare tracks, "Stimulate," "The Conspiracy Freestyle," "Bump Heads" ft. 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks targeting Ja Rule, and "Jimmy, Brian, and Mike."

Additionally, the expanded edition includes rare live recordings from Em's 1999 performance at the now-defunct venue Tramps in New York City and his 2001 performance at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival. Em also adds on a handful of official instrumentals from the album including "'Till I Collapse," "Without Me," and "Square Dance."

Check out the official 20th anniversary expanded edition of The Eminem Show below. 

Eminem the eminem show shady records
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Eminem Adds 18 Tracks To "The Eminem Show" For 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition
81
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject