Eminem Adds 18 Tracks To "The Eminem Show" For 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Today marks a huge milestone in Eminem's illustrious career as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of The Eminem Show. The third studio album from the rapper received an official expanded edition this week with 18 songs added to the tracklist. The new re-release includes four rare tracks, "Stimulate," "The Conspiracy Freestyle," "Bump Heads" ft. 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks targeting Ja Rule, and "Jimmy, Brian, and Mike."

Additionally, the expanded edition includes rare live recordings from Em's 1999 performance at the now-defunct venue Tramps in New York City and his 2001 performance at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival. Em also adds on a handful of official instrumentals from the album including "'Till I Collapse," "Without Me," and "Square Dance."

Check out the official 20th anniversary expanded edition of The Eminem Show below.