Eminem & Snoop Dogg Surprise Fans With "From The D 2 The LBC"

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are two legends of the rap world. They have a long history of working together and over the last few months, they have been teasing some more work. Today, both artists decided to surprise their respective fanbases as they dropped a brand new song and music video for "From The D 2 The LBC," which is a nod to each artist's respective hometowns.

In the music video below, you can see that both artists' love for NFTs is on full display as they are both turned into Bored Ape Yachty Club figures. As for the song itself, we get some throwback production that contains some ominous chords and progressions. Eminem goes off on this track as he offers up fast flows and a barrage of lyrics that will leave you running to Genius to see what he said. As for Snoop, he delivers a great verse that certainly matches Em's energy. While Snoop is more laid-back here, he still comes with the bars and you just love to see it.

The song came with a subtle announcement of Eminem's next album, Curtain Call 2 via hashtag. Stay tuned for more information on the album.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I might end up in Walgreens (Yeah) pharmacy

With my arm asleep, gone off lean mixed with Dramamine

I will treat Paula Deen like a fuckin' human pin-ball machine