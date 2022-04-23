Just when you thought things may have been better between Future and Eliza Seraphin, or Eliza Reign, behind the scenes, she returns with a complaint against the rapper. The pair have been at odds ever since Eliza first surfaced with news that she was pregnant. The rumor mill ran rampant about Future possibly having another child at the time, and Eliza was adamant that he was the father of her daughter, Reign.

The court battle between Future and Eliza has been downright vicious as they have hurled accusations in court documents. At each step, the paperwork has made its way online and the world has witnessed the unfolding of their court drama, especially as it pertains to child support.

Initially, Future denied paternity, but a test reportedly proved otherwise. Things have been quiet between Future and Eliza, at least publicly, but today (April 22), she took to her Instagram Story to issue a complaint against the rapper after he allegedly failed to reach out to Reign on her birthday.

"You can hate me, which Idgaf!" she said. "But to not tell your daughter happy birthday you gotta be a piece of [poop emoji]." In another post, she added, "But y'all gone keep praising that [clown emoji] that don't do right by 90% of his kidssssssssss."

Meanwhile, The Shade Room reported that Future allegedly attempted to convince Eliza to drop her child support lawsuit against him. It is unclear what the relationship between Future and little Reign may be, but according to the outlet, he "failed to show up to meet their daughter."

