The ongoing legal dispute involving Future and the mother of his daughter, Eliza Reign, is reportedly set to go to trial. The pair have been engaged in a bitter child support case where the pair have exchanged a slew of accusations, and after Future was legally declared the father of two-year-old Reign, Eliza demanded that he shares financial responsibility.

According to Radar Online, they've viewed court documents that show the two parents will reconvene in Florida on August 26. In 2018, a pregnant Eliza surfaced with accusations that the rapper was the father of her child, but after giving birth in April 2019, Future still hadn't publicly accepted that the little girl was his.

Eliza sued Future and reportedly stated in documents that she wanted $53K per month in child support, however, he didn't agree. After Future allegedly stated that Eliza was using him and her child for a money-grab and later, he returned the favor and sued her, albeit for defamation. Future alleged that due to her public remarks about him, she was "ruining his reputation." His case was reportedly tossed out after paternity results returned.

The rapper has agreed to pay $1K per month, but a judge increased that to $3,200. However, Eliza wasn't satisfied with either number and her attorneys have been petitioning the court to receive an in-depth analysis of Future's finances—including documentation showing his agreements with all of the mothers of his reported other seven children.

Around the time that Eliza was first making her claims about Future, a woman named Cindy Parker also stated that Future was the father of her young son, Legend Wilburn. She reportedly attempted to take Future to court, as well, but she mysteriously vanished and never said a word about him again. It is alleged that she, like many of the other mothers of the rapper's children, made an agreement out of court that included not speaking publicly about Future.

