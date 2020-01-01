2019 marked a huge comeback for Eddie Murphy. Dolemite Is My Name was his first lead role since 2011's Tower Heist and the former definitely allowed his comedic and dramatic acting range to shine more than the latter. His depiction of Rudy Ray Moore got him nominated for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Musical Or Comedy)" at the 2020 Golden Globes and Dolemite is up for "Best Picture". That film is only the first piece to come out of Murphy's multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, with a stand-up comedy special and a fourth installment of Beverly Hills Cop rumored to follow. To cap off his 2019 spree, he returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time in 35 years to host its Christmas episode.

With all this going on for Murphy, it's the perfect time for him to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards will bestow him with that honor on Sunday, January 12. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs, airing from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Lars Niki/Getty Images

