Saturday, Eddie Murphy made his return to the Saturday Night Live stage. During the legendary comedian and actor's opening monologue, he was joined onstage by his peers of comedic royalty including Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Rock. He used the opportunity to reflect on his legacy, both on and offscreen and used Bill Cosby as a catalyst for one of his final jokes.

"If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet," he told the audience. "Who is America's Dad now?"

The joke was in reference to the disgraced Cosby's one lauded title as "America's Dad." But, not everyone was left laughing as Bill Cosby's publicist took to his official Instagram page to reply to Murphy in a lengthy statement.

“Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart, and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come," wrote Andrew Wyatt, who has been seen at Cosby's side through his entire sexual harassment scandal and trial.

He added: "It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”