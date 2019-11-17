Eddie Murphy is back and landing gigs left right and center. After his film Dolemite Is My Name premiered at TIFF and later rolled out on Netflix, followed by other roles in the bag, The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Eddie will be involved in Beverly Hills Cop 4 that's the follow-up to the third film from 1994.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eddie stars as Axel Foley in the franchise and all films pulled in $735.5 million worldwide. Axel is a cop from Detroit who takes on an investigation to find the murderer of his best friend. No word on when the anticipated film will hit Netflix but the streaming service is looking to pull in "an incremental revenue stream" since its Paramount partnership.

"There was no Netflix when we started trying to make this movie," Eddie previously said of working on Dolemite Is My Name and waiting for the right time. "It was like we needed Netflix to come and we needed all these actors to become who they are and it all came together because the idea was a good idea way back then."

He added: "I learned on this thing. That if it's a good idea, eventually it will have its day.