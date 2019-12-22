The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was a star-studded affair with Eddie Murphy as host. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made appearances, Lizzo performed, and Murphy brought back two fan-favorite characters for many laughs.

For a triumphant return of the memorable Mister Robinson character, Murphy tackles gentrification, which he likens to a magic trick: “White people pay a lot of money, and then poof! All the black people are gone!”

As for how Robinson still lives in the neighborhood, he introduces viewers to the word of the day, squatter's rights. "It's like finders keepers but for other people's houses," remarks Murphy.

Soon, Robinson's neighbors, who "paid $1.2 million for an apartment where Mister Robinson's friend Frankie used to cook crack," come knocking.

It all makes for a brilliant return for a beloved character, and not the only one Murphy brought back for the episode.

Gumby also made a return for the Weekend Update, where he self-aggrandizes for saving "this damn show from the gutter." "Shame on you Lorne Michaels!" he continues.

He also brings back Buckwheat for a sketch called The Masked Singer, hosted by Nick Cannon, played by Chris Redd, who implores the audience "If anyone knows how to beat Eminem in a feud, please let me know."

Check out more of the sketches from Saturday's SNL on Entertainment Weekly.