While we wait for more details surrounding the second installment of Coming To America, the lead actor Eddie Murphy is reportedly working away at landing a lucrative Netflix deal that will give us some stand-up comedy skits. TMZ reports that the streaming service wants to give Eddie the platform to make his comeback and the alleged figure their hovering over is $70 million.

It's unknown just how many specials the streaming giant will want for Eddie, but it's not too wild of a number considering past payouts to beloved comedians. If you can remember, Dave Chappelle got $60 million for three stand-up specials while Chris Rock got $40 million for two specials.



Eddie was a guest on the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee where he talked to host Jerry Seinfeld about returning to the stage. "Imma do it again, I just have to...everything has to feel right," he says in the clip below. "I just have to get up there and start working out," he added, detailing how he'll have to hit up some comedy clubs to get back in the swing of things.

Eddie's 1987 movie, Eddie Murphy: Raw is the #1 stand-up film of all time at the box office, pulling in $50.5 million. It's safe to say his return is over due.