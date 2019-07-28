A week after debuting at No. 1 with his No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran is still dominating the Billboard 200, earning the singer the first album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 in four months. Billboard reports that the only other project to do so was Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love back in March.

This week, No. 6 earns 78,000 equivalent album units, decreasing by 55% percent in comparison to a debut output of 173,000 units. Of its 78,000, 16,000 accounts for pure album sales, while 74.7 million on-demand audio streams comprise the remainder of the album's units this week, making it the most-streamed album of the week for the second week in a row as well.

Following behind is the debut of The Lion King: The Gift album, spearheaded by Beyonce. The new outing enters at 54,000 equivalent album units with 11,000 going toward pure album sales. Bey is credited as a producer on every track of the project, and earns her ninth top 10 effort on the Billboard 200 as a soloist and marks her second top 10 of the year, paired with Homecoming: The Live Album, making her just the second act of 2019 and the first woman to earn two top 10s this year. The only other act to notch the feat is Future who earned the distinction Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD and Save Me.

Following at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earns 51,000 equivalent album units while Lil Nas X's 7 holds steadfast to the No. 4 slot with 43,000 units. Revenge Of The Dreamers III drops from No. 3 to No.5 with 41,000 units while Chris Brown's Indigo follows closely behind with 37,000 units.

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You slips to No. 7 with 33,000 units while Khalid sits at No. 8 with 32,000 units with Free Spirit as Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys slips to No. 9 with 25,000 units. Topping things off is Nas' The Lost Tapes 2, which debuts at No. 10 with 23,000 units, making it the emcee's 13th top 10 project.