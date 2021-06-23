West Coast rap icon E-40 has officially spent thirty years of marriage with his wife, Tracy Stevens. The couple got married in 1991 and they've spent the last three decades together, celebrating their anniversary this week.

The rapper posted some of his favorite pictures of them together to share their love with the world, looking back on some of their best memories as husband and wife.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"Cheers to 30 years of marriage 30th anniversary is represented by pearl," said E-40 on Instagram. "Pearls symbolize beauty from within and the kind of special bond that drives a 30-year relationship Mr. & Mrs. Stevens #myrib #mywife."

Recently, Snoop Dogg spoke about his own marriage during a late-night talk show appearance, speaking about how it's vital to establish a close friendship and communication boundaries at the start of a relationship, which will help allow the time to fly later on. E-40 and his wife have an incredible relationship and their fans are so happy to see that they've lasted for such a long time.



M. Phillips/Getty Images

In the comments, West Coast rappers Kamaiyah, Iamsu!, and more have shared their congratulatory wishes.

Take a look at the collection of photos below. Congratulations to E-40 and his wife on spending thirty years together!