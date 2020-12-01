Though it's not quite the same as a collaboration on wax, there's plenty to enjoy from an epic hip-hop throwback picture. Often immortalizing a specific moment in time when several artists happened to connect, it's always fun when a rapper digs into the vault to share one from their personal collection.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

For Snoop Dogg, sharing throwback pictures has been a common practice, with some of the Doggfather's snaps ranging back from his days in the Death Row camp. Today, fellow west-coast titan E-40 took it upon himself to share an iconic picture, one that captures a meeting of the bosses of epic proportions. Ever the master of vernacular, E-40 penned a caption that speaks volumes: "Too much game in one frame." Indeed, as depicted from left to right are 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Forty Water himself, Jeezy, and Trey Songz.

It's not the first time the picture, which was captured in 2013, has circulated on the internet. But it's still a welcome addition to the timeline regardless and a reminder that Nipsey Hussle was holding it down long before he began to make waves in the mainstream eye. In fact, the picture actually stemmed during the filming of Jeezy's "R.I.P" video, which he filmed at the Greystone Manor in West Hollywood. At the time, Jeezy spoke with MTV News about the star-studded video. "I was shooting a video and everybody just came through and showed love," he explained. "They stayed longer than was asked and they did everything they were supposed to do."

Shout out to E-40 for bringing this one back into rotation, and be sure to check out the "R.I.P video below -- who can you spot in the cameo-filled clip?