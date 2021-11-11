Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pranked Ryan Reynolds by sharing a Netflix billboard which calls out the comedic actor for stealing his mother's password to the streaming service. Johnson and Reynolds star opposite each other in Netflix's upcoming film, Red Notice.

Johnson shared a picture of the billboard on his Instagram.

“One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.”

Reynolds hit back in the comments: “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, will hit Netflix on Friday, Nov. 12.

Johnson plays an FBI agent tasked with "pursuing the world's most wanted art thief," who will be played by Reynolds. The two will team up to catch "an elusive crook who's always one step ahead," according to Netflix's synopsis.

Red Notice is reportedly the streaming service's most expensive movie to date, with a budget of $200 million.

Reynolds recently announced that he'd be taking a "little sabbatical" from acting after the release of his next project, Spirited, a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol.





