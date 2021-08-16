Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that a sequel to his new Disney film, Free Guy, is on the way. In a snarky tweet uploaded on Saturday, Reynolds broke the news and joked about his ideal title for the film.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," he wrote.

Reynolds added jokingly: "If it isn’t called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we’ve failed."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Free Guy was released on Friday, August 13th, and earned $28 million at the domestic box office, smashing expectations that estimated closer to a $15-$20 million return. Globally, the film raked in a total of $51 million.

Director Shawn Levy recently celebrated the success of the film being an original IP: “This is the first non-IP, non-sequel that Disney has released in literally years. And not just because of the pandemic, but because of the culture of our industry, which more and more rarely bets, and bets big –they’ll bet small—but bets big on a new, original movie. That was the bet that (former 20th Century Studios Boss, now at Paramount) Emma Watts placed and that Disney doubled down on."

Check out Reynolds's announcement below.

