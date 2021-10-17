Ryan Reynolds says that he'll be taking a "little sabbatical" from making movies, following the release of his upcoming holiday film, Spirited. The movie is a retelling of A Christmas Carol and will also star Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

“Singing, dancing, and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true,” Reynolds said on Instagram. “And this is my second film with the great [Octavia Spencer]…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

He added: "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, teased the actor, referencing Michael Caine's retirement in the comments.

In 2019, Reynolds discussed balancing his work life with family life during an interview with People:

Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.

Check out Reynolds' announcement below.

[Via]