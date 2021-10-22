Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a busy man lately. Not only did the 49-year-old introduce his new “brutal” and “uncompromising” DC Comics character, Black Adam and make his rap debut on Tech N9ne’s latest album, he also unveiled a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix original film, Red Notice.

The action/thriller/comedy sees The Rock take on the role of John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler, who finds himself in an unlikely partnership with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (played by Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds). The reason for “the marriage of necessity,” as John refers to it as in the trailer, is so he can capture the world’s most wanted art thief (played by Gal Gadot).

“She’s gonna steal Cleopatra’s eggs – they’re priceless,” the FBI agent explains to Booth. “If we capture her together, I can clear my name, and I’ll help you become the number one thief in the world again.”

An initial teaser trailer for the film dropped nine months ago, so with this new update, fans of the stars are anxiously awaiting Red Notice’s premiere in November. The three minute and six second long clip is packed with Johnson showcasing plenty of action, great comedic timing from Reynolds, and villainous but sultry energy from Gadot.

The upcoming movie also stars Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), and was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for films like We’re the Millers and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

Red Notice will hit the streamer on Friday, November 12th. Check out the trailer for the Netflix original above.