After the DC FanDome event this weekend, superhero fans have a lot to look forward to. Not only were we give the highly anticipated trailer to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, but we were also given a first look at Dwayne Johnson in his new role of Black Adam.

“Ladies and gents… Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look,” the 49-year-old tweeted yesterday. “He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

The four minute clip begins with an intro from Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dr. Fate in the film. “I’ve never seen the likes of it before,” he says. “Having done James Bond for ten years, four films, nothing compares to this.

Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Speaking on his co-star, and the leader of the pack, Johnson, Hodge said, “he’s more brutal, uncompromising, fuelled by the depths of his pain — he’s Black Adam.”

We then get to hear some words from the Man in Black himself. “As you guys know, this character, this film, this universe, have been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time.”

“The truth is, I was born to play Black Adam,” the actor said with confidence, before sharing that the film is currently in post-production, and of course, giving fans a sneak peek at the intensity that will be coming their way when Johnson takes the big screen.

The movie is set to hit theatres on July 29th, 2022. See the first look from the DC FanDome in the clip below.

