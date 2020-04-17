Dvsn Gives Us "A Muse In Her Feelings" Ft. PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Snoh Aalegra, & More

Despite the opinion of some die-hard R&B fans who don't believe that the current culture of the genre is staking its claim in the industry, singers continue to command attention. OVO Sound has been cranking out new music from its R&B artists, and just three weeks after dropping off PartyNextDoor's PARTYMOBILE, we receive the latest from dvsn. The singer & producer duo—Daniel Daley and Ninteen85, respectively—have returned with A Muse In Her Feelings, a 16-track project that teeters between pop and R&B. The album comes three years after their acclaimed album Morning After which brought in much success for the Canadian artists.

A Muse In Her Feelings shows dvsn sharing the spotlight with the likes of PartyNextDoor, Jessie Reyez, Buju Banton, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, Popcaan, Shantel May, and Snoh Aalegra. Give A Muse In Her Feelings a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No Good

2. Friends ft. PartyNextDoor

3. Still Pray for You

4. Courtside ft. Jessie Reyez

5. Miss Me

6. No Cryin ft. Future

7. Dangerous City ft. Buju Banton & Ty Dolla $ign

8. So What ft. Popcaan

9. Outlandish

10. Keep Going

11. 'Flawless' Do It Well Pt. 3 ft Summer Walker

12. Greedy

13. Between Us ft. Snoh Aalegra

14. A Muse

15. For Us

16. ... Again ft. Shantel May