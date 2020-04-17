mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dvsn Gives Us "A Muse In Her Feelings" Ft. PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Snoh Aalegra, & More

Erika Marie
April 17, 2020 01:17
OVO's dvsn are back with "A Muse In Her Feelings," a follow-up to their 2017 hit project "Morning After."


Despite the opinion of some die-hard R&B fans who don't believe that the current culture of the genre is staking its claim in the industry, singers continue to command attention. OVO Sound has been cranking out new music from its R&B artists, and just three weeks after dropping off PartyNextDoor's PARTYMOBILE, we receive the latest from dvsn. The singer & producer duo—Daniel Daley and Ninteen85, respectively—have returned with A Muse In Her Feelings, a 16-track project that teeters between pop and R&B. The album comes three years after their acclaimed album Morning After which brought in much success for the Canadian artists.

A Muse In Her Feelings shows dvsn sharing the spotlight with the likes of PartyNextDoor, Jessie Reyez, Buju Banton, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, Popcaan, Shantel May, and Snoh Aalegra. Give A Muse In Her Feelings a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No Good
2. Friends ft. PartyNextDoor
3. Still Pray for You
4. Courtside ft. Jessie Reyez
5. Miss Me
6. No Cryin ft. Future
7. Dangerous City ft. Buju Banton & Ty Dolla $ign
8. So What ft. Popcaan
9. Outlandish
10. Keep Going 
11. 'Flawless' Do It Well Pt. 3 ft Summer Walker
12. Greedy
13. Between Us ft. Snoh Aalegra
14. A Muse
15. For Us
16. ... Again ft. Shantel May

