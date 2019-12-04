dvsn & Future Fight Tears In The Club In "No Cryin" Video

And a Keke Palmer cameo!

dvsn, the Toronto duo made up of singer Daniel Daley and Grammy-winning producer Nineteen85, caught people's interest by signing to Drake's OVO label, but secured a large fanbase by releasing a stellar debut in 2016. 2017's Morning After LP showed them continuing to put an experimental twist on R&B, while preserving the soul at its core. In 2019, dvsn returned with "In Between" and "Miss Me", but a bigger splash was made by the Future-assisted "No Cryin" that arrived in October.

"No Cryin" is about how the nightclub environment does not permit you to get in your feelings. Regardless of how much you feel that itch in the back of your throat, you gotta check your sorrow at the door along with your coat. You would look ridiculous crying in the club. This is the advice that Keke Palmer provides to her friend, who recently got in a heated argument with her man, at the beginning of the "No Cryin" music video. The group of women open the video and they remain at its center for its duration. While Daley and Future are in the same club, they provide space for the ladies to enjoy a night on the town and forget their troubles. Future is the one slouched in a chair with shades on as he raps his melancholic verse.