Last year, 24-year-old, singer/songwriter Dua Lipa racked up two Grammy wins for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her performance on "Electricity" alongside, Silk City. This year, the English musician was not nominated but did attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards as a presenter. Following the ceremony, the "One Kiss" performer attended a Grammy Awards after-party alongside award-winners, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and more to celebrate their historic night at a local Los Angeles strip club.

In a short clip that was originally posted to Lizzo's Instagram Story feed, Dua and company can be seen tossing money in the direction of several strip club employees as they charismatically entertain. Unfortunately, with Dua Lipa known for being a strong advocate for women's rights and feminism, and contributing these themes in her music, some participants in her fanbase didn't appreciate the model turned singer's presence in a strip club where women can end up victims of objectification.

A series of enraged Twitter users came for Dua Lipa utilizing the hashtag, #DuaLipaIsOverParty, claiming that she and her musical comrades were sexualizing the strip club workers and wanted them to 'do better.' One of the Tweets attempting to drag Dua Lipa can be seen below:

Fortunately, some patrons came to the defense of the dark-pop artist claiming that it's ok for feminists to support sex workers in their place of business. Check out some of the Tweets below:

Regardless if people believe attending or participating in strip club activities is wrong or right, its all dependant on their own personal moral compasses. With Dua Lipa planning to release her sophomore studio album, Future Nostalgia (2020) in the first quarter of the year, she's ready to boost her brand as one of popular music's most recognizable personalities of the new decade.

Check out the video of Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and more turning up in the strip club below.