Two of the biggest names in music today, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, enjoyed spectacular nights at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Both superstars performed at the event, bringing home some hardware as well. They ended the night by attending a strip club as a unit, bringing some of their friends along as well. When his hit record "Panini" started playing over the loudspeakers, LNX got pretty hyped and decided to make it rain in the middle of the club, drowning strippers in cash. He did so by distributing racks at the sound of each beat, leading to a humorous video hitting the internet and confusing fans as to why he appears to be so unenthusiastic. He offered an explanation on Twitter, which should already have been obvious.

Alongside Lizzo, Lil Nas X experienced one of the biggest break-out years in music. He went viral with "Old Town Road" before speaking his truth, coming out as gay to the world. Of course, he had to remind folks of that fact when one of his supporters asked why he looks so bored at the booty club.

"Cuz i’m, u know," joked the rapper with his audience, attaching a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants flicking his wrist. That should have been clear from the jump. Still, he likely had a damn good time with Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and company.