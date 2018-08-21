bored
- MusicGloRilla Reveals She Talks To Men Out Of Boredom, They Get Their Hopes UpSome guys get too excited when Glo gives them the time of day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureStephen A. Smith Shares Advice For Cardi B Regarding "Boredom"Stephen A. Smith has responded to Cardi B's recent comments on being "bored."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMegan Fox's Husband Seemingly Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Dating RumoursMegan Fox's husband, Brian Austin Green, shared a cryptic message about a butterfly feeling "bored" and "smothered" a day after she was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyga Made A Banger About Quarantine BordeomAfter days of quarantine, Tyga has decided to make the best out of a bad situation by giving in to the antics. By Mitch Findlay
- GramOffset Stockpiles Blunts During Coronavirus QuarantineOffset has found himself the perfect quarantine hobby while he and Cardi B avoid the spread of coronavirus: nonstop blunt-rolling.By Lynn S.
- AnticsLil Nas X Explains Why He Looks Bored In The Strip Club With LizzoA video of Lil Nas X throwing cash at the club is getting around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Urinates On Stacks Of Cash Because He Got "Bored"Lil Pump thought it might be a good idea to film the whole thing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Looked Bored AF During J Lo's VMA PerformanceKylie Jenner & Travis Scott are feeling some heat. By Chantilly Post