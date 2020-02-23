Draya Michele and her ex-fiancé Orlando Scandrick were getting into it over social media this weekend, after spending months apart since announcing their split in December. The former couple called it quits at the end of last year after several years together. At the time, Draya revealed that she had been "single the entire month of December.” Since parting ways with Orlando, Draya has been living her best single life, even sparking rumours that she and Nas are dating after they were spotted partying together in the Bahamas. However, this social media beef shows that Draya hasn't totally put her ex behind her. On Saturday morning, the former Basketball Wives star pulled a tweet-and-delete, writing, "He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch."

Though she eventually nixed it, Orlando caught wind of her seemingly subliminal message to him, and decided to indirectly fire back. On his Instagram story, Orlando shared an image that reads, "Learn to be done! Not mad, not bothered, just done! Protect your peace at all cost.”

Later, Draya commented underneath The Shade Room's post of her now-deleted tweet, writing, "Sorry. I just be waking up in disbelief…I’m a girl like ya’ll," with some laughing emojis. Orlando hopped in the comments of the same TSR post, speaking directly to Draya. "You out here fuccn everyone and now you jus saying anything," he commented. "I understand your mental confusion."

Draya decided to return to Twitter to speak on the matter. "Know the difference.," she wrote. "Never mad over a man. Just a lil but hurt over things I lost in the fire. I’d never bring up nothing bout him and bitch cuz I don’t care bout that." However, she followed this tweet with a brief message: ".... but someone IS mad." Orlando has yet to retaliate.

This is not the first time Draya has thrown shade at her ex since they split. Back in January, she shared a series of subtweets about her former man, calling him "whack" and "a clown." There's a good chance their most recent social media quarrel won't be the last.