Draya Michele has been living her newly single life to the fullest in the Bahamas with her girlfriends, which has included boat rides, bikini snaps, and... a party with rap legend Nas.

After spending time together post-Orlando Scandrick split, Draya Michele and Nas officially kicked off dating rumors via their appearance at a nightclub in the Bahamas, partying together until the early morning. Michele, 35-years-old, and Nas, 46-years-old, posted several photos from their get-together on social media and, in one of the pictures, the two got pretty close with Draya writing the superstar's family name over her backside as the caption. Nas posted his own account of the evening, which notably did not include any mention of the model. However, he looked to be enjoying himself with some brown liquor at the Nassau event.

Draya Michele announced to the world that she was officially single in December 2019, following her split from her NFL fiancé. Many are claiming that the social media influencer "levelled up" with her selection in men, choosing to spend time with a veritable icon in the hip-hop community. Do you think these two are dating or just enjoying time together as friends? Would they make a cute couple or should Nas stay away from her?



John Parra/Getty Images

