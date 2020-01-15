This past holiday season, former-Basketball Wives star, Draya Michele revealed that she broke up with her then-fiance, Orlando Scandrick. Since the announcement of the couple's separation, the Pennslyvania-bred socialite has been lighting the timeline up with sub-Tweets and shade for her former significant other.

At the beginning of the week, Draya Michele took to her Twitter account to send a couple of shots at free agent corner, Orlando Scandrick in a scathing Tweet that read, Don’t hug a clown. Don’t kiss a clown. You’ll get their makeup on your face and everyone will know," ending her post with the notorious 'clown' emoji.

Draya then followed up her initial post that garnered the attention of thousands of Twitter users with more subliminal posts stating, "People be waaaaaaacccckkkkk when you take a step back and look at them," and "Being tested daily."

Despite her displeasure with her ex-NFL playing fiance, Draya's been able to find other 'distractions' to keep her busy including intensifying her workouts and working on her bikini line. While she may not be fond of the reality television realm anymore, we're positive she'll keep the masses updated on her relationship status somehow, someway.