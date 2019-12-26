Former Basketball Wives L.A. star Draya Michele gave fans pause the other day when she playfully hinted that she was interested in seeing DaBaby's nudes. "So ummmm to my good sis's on here. Go ahead and send me them pics. You know what pics," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. The world would later learn that the explicit video that circulated on social media was not the North Carolina rapper, but that didn't stop people from criticizing the model mogul for asking about man's naked photos while being engaged to NFL player Orlando Scandrick.



Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

Draya addressed the public's concerns on social media and announced that she and Orlando are no longer together. "I have been single for the entire month of December," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don't care."

This isn't the first time that the couple has broken up, so there may be room for reconciliation. They were one-again-off-again for six years and share a son together, so fans thought it was just a matter of time before they would seal the deal and officially tie the knot. There have been some rocky moments in their relationship, including rumors shared by TMZ that Orlando requested a restraining order against Draya after she reportedly pepper-sprayed him.