Draya Michelle is one of the latest known names to make a case for her perfect frame since she's jumped on Twitter claiming that she's only ever gotten a boob job. The latter was the aftermath of a few sexy shares Draya made to her Instagram leading her to trend on Twitter. While the 34-year-old pulled in many positive responses a few negative comments sparked her to share the following message:

"For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift.... for any confusion out there. There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on me except these boobs and that’s dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery," she wrote.

By no surprise, Draya's statement has pulled in even more reactions by those laughing at the idea that she really didn't get work done. "We really need to hurry up and destigmatize plastic surgery because y'all need to stop blatantly lying like this to us and making women feel like a body like that is attainable...surgery is okay draya omg," one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below and let us know if you believe Draya.