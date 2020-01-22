Draya Michele is newly single and everybody knows about it since the reality star has been posting subliminal shots at her ex-fiance Orlando Scandrick for weeks now. "Don’t hug a clown. Don’t kiss a clown. You’ll get their makeup on your face and everyone will know," she wrote in one tweet, while another read: "People be waaaaaaacccckkkkk when you take a step back and look at them."



While we can't confirm the reason behind their break-up all sings allude to the idea that maybe Orlando did Draya dirty. In the meantime, Draya's been keeping busy by hitting the gym and working on her physique but every now and then she's been tempted to drop off another line about her single status. The latest share to Draya's Instagram story is a re-shared image of Ciara's husband Russell Wilson and her son, Future Jr. The caption reads, "What I gotta do?"

Considering how Ciara has previously expressed that she prayed for Russell to come into her life, maybe Draya's hoping for a similar blessing. “I prayed for a God-fearing man; I prayed for discernment; I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I gained from the experience I was going through. I prayed for a man that loved kids because obviously, me having my son— if you’re going to love me, you [have to] love him," Ciara previously admitted.

Draya may have to keep praying a little longer.