Drake fans understand the significance of Take Care. Despite amassing a hefty discography made up of studio albums, mixtapes, and even an A-List collaboration album, many fans name Drizzy's sophomore drop as his magnum opus. Though some may vouch for Nothing Was The Same or even the dark-horse favorite If You're Reading This It's Too Late, the impact of Take Care cannot be denied. Spawning countless singles, quotables for the Gram, and the multifaceted layers of Drake's astrology-esque personality, the project has earned the right to be deemed a classic.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now, Billboard has provided a staggering stat to back its universal impact. Upon compiling the numbers, Take Care has been found to be the decade's number one album, at least insofar as longevity on the Hip-Hop/R&B charts is concerned. Explaining their system, Billboard claims that the project has spent 220 weeks on the charting surveys, a testament to the album's unwavering appeal. For whatever reason, people continue to return to Drizzy's 2011 drop, and it's likely that won't end anytime soon. Basically, Take Care has been a fixture on the Top 200 since it first arrived on the scene.

In second comes Post Malone's Stoney. Third is Eminem's Recovery. Fourth is The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness. Fifth is J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Sixth is another Drizzy drop in Views. Macklemore secures the seventh spot with The Heist. Post Malone returns with a hungover vengeance in eighth with Beerbongs & Bentleys. Kendrick Lamar proves that high art can succeed with Good Kid, Maad City at nine. And last but not least, Beyonce's self-titled rounds out the top ten. Check out a visual representation of the list below, and sound off. With the decade rounding out, where do you rank Take Care in the grand scheme of things?