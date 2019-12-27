Drake and Justin Bieber are two of Canada's biggest musical celebrities of all time. Hailing from the province of Ontario, they both hold Toronto near and dear to their hearts. Rooting for the team's local Maple Leafs squad to make a deep dive into the NHL playoffs, Bieber showed off his skills on the ice with some of their star players: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie. Recording artist Drake's invitation was clearly lost in the mail because he had to pull some Photoshop magic to ensure his own presence in the picture, trolling Biebs for failing to let him know the shootaround was happening.

Days after the release of his new "War" freestyle, Drake dug deep in his childhood photobook to find a shot of him on the ice, rocking some skates and a big smile. He took the liberty of editing himself into Bieber's existing image with the professional hockey players, chopping his pic on the right-hand side and posting it to his Instagram story.

"@justinbieber @austonmatthews good shoot around with the boys shout out to all the puck bunnies that came to watch greatness," joked Drake in his version of the photo. Clearly, he would have appreciated an invite. After all, hockey is Canada's national sport and he would have been thrilled to participate in the exhibition match-up. Maybe next time?