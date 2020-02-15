Drake took the stage at Post Malone's Toronto show on Valentine's Day and surprised the crowd, before he declared that Post is "one of the greatest human beings." As part of his Runaway tour to promote his Hollywood's Bleeding album, Post Malone made a stop in Toronto, the hometown of self-proclaimed 6God, Drake. Post surprised the crowd by bringing the local legend on stage at the Scotiabank Arena to perform his hits, "Money In The Grave" and "Life Is Good."

Drake had some particularly kind words for his buddy after his set. “I just wanna let you know," he said to Post, "in front of all these beautiful people from the greatest city in the world: this is one of the greatest human beings you will ever encounter in your life. I love you.” He also said that the two of them "should go on tour together." We can only dream.

John Phillips/Getty Images

In the spirit of spreading the love, Drake made a mini speech about Valentine's Day and acknowledged all the singletons in the room. It has been rumoured that Drake may not consider himself to be part of that population, as he was recently spotted kissing supermodel Imaan Hamman before leaving her apartment in New York City.