Post Malone is hitting Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and more next year.
If you didn't get a chance to see Post Malone and Swae Lee on the Runaway Tour the first time around, you may be in luck because the duo just announced the second leg, visiting even more cities and ensuring that fans across the nation will be able to turn up with them.
The final show in the first leg is set to take place in Los Angeles tomorrow night but, already, the crew has announced their upcoming string of dates in 2020. According to Billboard, the Runaway Tour will continue on February 4, striking down in Omaha and giving Posty a couple of months to chill (and possibly work on new music.) Much like the initial leg, Malone's protege Tyla Yaweh will be opening up as a support act. Swae Lee is also signed on.
Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on November 22 at 9 AM local venue time. Touching down in Las Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Montreal, and a few other major markets, this could be your shot at hearing some of your favorite hit songs performed live. Peep the full schedule below and let us know if you're copping a ticket.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Post Malone & Swae Lee Runaway Tour:
Feb. 4 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Feb. 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Feb. 7 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker's Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Feb. 12 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 16 - Montreal, Q.C. @ Bell Center
Feb. 18 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 19 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Feb. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 3 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center
March 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 6 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
March 9 - Houston, Tx. @ Toyota Center
March 10 - Austin, Tx. @ Frank Erwin Center
March 12 - Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center
March 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Arena
March 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
March 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
March 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena