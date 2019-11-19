If you didn't get a chance to see Post Malone and Swae Lee on the Runaway Tour the first time around, you may be in luck because the duo just announced the second leg, visiting even more cities and ensuring that fans across the nation will be able to turn up with them.

The final show in the first leg is set to take place in Los Angeles tomorrow night but, already, the crew has announced their upcoming string of dates in 2020. According to Billboard, the Runaway Tour will continue on February 4, striking down in Omaha and giving Posty a couple of months to chill (and possibly work on new music.) Much like the initial leg, Malone's protege Tyla Yaweh will be opening up as a support act. Swae Lee is also signed on.

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on November 22 at 9 AM local venue time. Touching down in Las Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Montreal, and a few other major markets, this could be your shot at hearing some of your favorite hit songs performed live. Peep the full schedule below and let us know if you're copping a ticket.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Post Malone & Swae Lee Runaway Tour:

Feb. 4 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Feb. 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Feb. 7 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 12 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 16 - Montreal, Q.C. @ Bell Center

Feb. 18 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 19 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 3 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

March 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 6 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 9 - Houston, Tx. @ Toyota Center

March 10 - Austin, Tx. @ Frank Erwin Center

March 12 - Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center

March 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Arena

March 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

March 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena