Drake breaks yet another record on the charts. Billboard reports that Drake now holds the record for most top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 since its inception in 1958. The rapper's latest appearances on DJ Khaled's two new singles, "Popstar" and "Greece," earned him two new entries at number 3 and 8, respectively. Drizzy and Madonna were previously tied up in May after the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes' anticipated cut, "Pain" with Playboi Carti.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drizzy's bragged about having more slaps than the Beatles during his verse on Meek Mill's "Goin Bad" which is also among the contributions to his 40 top 10 singles he's charted. He later immortalized these words with a controversial tattoo reimagining the cover of Abbey Road with Drake leading The Beatles. Maybe we can expect him to immortalize his latest feat with a tattoo of Madonna. Then again, the two do have some shakey history together.

Madonna's held the title for nearly twenty years. She surpassed The Beatles' number of top 10 entries in 2002 with the 007 theme song, "Die Another Day" that peaked at #7. Prior to Madonna, The Beatles held the record since 1967. Drake's in good company.

Check out the list of artists with the most Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 below.

40, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

27, Elton John

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley

25, Taylor Swift

[Via Billboard]