- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Shares Video Vibing To Drake Song Without A-Rod In The D.R.Jennifer Lopez posted a video vibing to a Drake song alone in the D.R., Sunday.By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake Surpasses Madonna's Record For Most Top 10s On Hot 100Following the release of DJ Khaled's "Greece" & "Popstar," Drake surpasses Madonna for most top 10 records on the Billboard Hot 100.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Is In "Album Mode," Dances To Drake Collab "Popstar" In The StudioDJ Khaled turns up to his new Drake collab "Popstar" as he works on his forthcoming project "Khaled Khaled."By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake's Flows On "Popstar" & "Greece": Fans ReactDrake's new songs with DJ Khaled, "Popstar" and "Greece," are officially out now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "Greece" Dropping On Friday With DJ Khaled's 2-Song ReleaseDJ Khaled announce "Greece" and "Popstar" with Drake drops this week.By Aron A.