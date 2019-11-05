Canadian recording artist Drake has been notoriously secretive about his personal life throughout the latest stretch of his career. Who knows if he would have ever told us about his son Adonis had Pusha-T not exposed the truth about the rapper's family in a diss record last year. The man's baby boy recently celebrated his birthday and, in the past, Drizzy has revealed that they spend a lot of time on FaceTime together. He definitely does not want his child growing up without actually enjoying some real face time though so, like the good father he is, he regularly finds space in his busy schedule to fit his family in. On Instagram last night, the superstar showed off his one-on-one moments with little Adonis, posting one of the first-ever photos we've seen of the kid.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While we don't actually get to see his face -- or even his body for that matter -- Drake made it crystal clear that he was hanging out with his mini-me last night. In a photo uploaded to his Instagram story, Adonis could be seen wearing a pair of socks that reads: "I Love Daddy." There was no caption attached to the image and frankly, there didn't really need to be. We learned all we needed to through this.

Maybe one day we'll get a close-up shot of Adonis' face. Until then, Drake stans can go crazy over this pair of socks.