- NewsDaBaby Self-Directs Himself In The "SOCKS" Music Video: Watch"N*ggas gone eat d*ck just to keep that lil deal / Lost 20 million for keeping it real," the "VIBEZ" rapper spits on the new track.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJ.R. Smiths Admits He Didn't Pack Enough Underwear For NBA BubbleJ.R. Smith admits he drastically under packed for the NBA bubble when it came to underwear.By Cole Blake
- RandomKumail Nanjiani's Dad Owns Socks With Shirtless Picture Of His Son On ThemKumail Nanjiani returned home to find an odd pair of socks.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearFrank Ocean Releases New "Blonded" MerchForever Blonded. By Noah C
- GramDrake Shares Low-Key Photo Of His Son AdonisOne of the first times we've ever seen him.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNick Cannon Inspired By Kaepernick Ad, Buys All The Black Socks In Nike StoreNick Cannon willed into charitable action by Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.By Devin Ch
- SocietyProperty Manager Fired For Calling Police On A Black Man Wearing Socks In The PoolAnother day, another incident of cops being called for no reason. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicIggy Azalea Goes Fully Nude For New Fashion Nova CampaignIggy Azalea goes nude to promote clothing brand, Fashion Nova.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Wears Socks With Rihanna Image On ThemDrake's latest fashion choice is ... interesting.By Matt F