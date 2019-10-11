Baby Adonis is two-years-old today. After keeping his son a secret from the world, Drake fans were left in shambles when Pusha-T leaked the news in a diss track against the Canadian superstar. Since that moment, Drake has remained relatively private in all affairs regarding his son. So has the child's mother, painter Sophie Brussaux. The former camgirl's social media accounts have risen in popularity since her identity was revealed to the world and today, she celebrates Adonis' second birthday. In order to mark the special occasion, Sophie decided to go back in time to share footage from when she was pregnant with Drake's baby, updating her Instagram story with the snaps.



David Becker/Getty Images

As reported by The Blast, Brussaux is looking back on her complicated pregnancy with Drake's child, noting that it was all worth it at the end of the day. "Today, it’s been 2 years I was having 50-sec contractions every 3 min for 24 hours man…all worth it," she wrote as her caption. "Only a handful of weeks left, over 200lbs. Looks like I’m carrying twins, but I swear I’m not."

Much like his famous father, Adonis is an October baby. Given Drake's brand and his label, Adonis will fit in nicely with the rest of October's Very Own. Check out the photo below. Happy birthday, Adonis!



Screenshot via The Blast