On Thursday night, Drake took to his Instagram story to give fans a preview of his upcoming candle line called Better World Fragrance House. The brand's Instagram account, despite having zero posts yet, has already accumulated a whopping 35,000 followers, and continues to grow everyday, simply by Drake affiliation.

One of the candles shared on Thursday night’s Instagram story is called “Williamsburg Sleepover,” but other fragrances include “Muskoka,” “Good Thoughts,” “Carby Musk,” and “Sweeter Tings,” all of which will release as part of Better World Fragrance House’s upcoming drop. The photos Drake shared show off the candles’ simple yet elegant packaging, which houses them in a beige box with black lettering. Drake also showed off the glass that the candles are housed in, which is a deep navy blue shell with a handwritten-style lettering on the glass displaying the scent name.

According to the Revolve website, “Carby Musk,” the most expensive of the candles, will cost $80, while "Williamsburg Sleepover," "Sweeter Tings," "Good Thoughts" and "Muskoka" will each cost $48. Will you be purchasing one of Drizzy’s candles when they drop? Let us know your thoughts on these aromatic new releases in the comments.

While we don’t currently know the release date of the fragrances, they’re sure to sell out almost immediately, so make sure you keep your eyes open for new updates.

