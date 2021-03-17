Ahead of the highly anticipated release of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has once again asserted his dominance over the entire music industry. The 6 God himself may have reclaimed fans' attention at the start of the month by dropping the impressive Scary Hours 2 EP, but in the wake of the EP release, Drake has also reclaimed their respect. It had been rumored that the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist would achieve a major Billboard achievement following Scary Hours 2, and earlier this week it was confirmed that Drake had indeed made Billboard History.

As previously reported, the three songs featured on Scary Hours 2 debuted in the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100, a never before achieved feat for any artist in music history. Led by "What's Next" and followed by the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants and Needs" and subsequently the Rick Ross-assisted "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," Drake's three-piece Billboard debut has left music fans and artists in awe of his record-setting run. However, Drake's 2021 accomplishments don't stop there, as it has recently been reported that the OVO artist has set yet another Billboard chart record.

According to Billboard, Drake has been the only artist within the nearly seven-year history of Billboard Artist 100 to appear on the chart every week. To put that accomplishment into context, the chart launched 350 weeks ago on July 19, 2014, and the Scorpion rapper has spent 350 weeks straight on the chart. The feat is even more impressive considering that 2014 was one of the quietest years for Drake, in which his most notable release was the classic single "0 To 100/The Catch Up."

Considering that the industry is patiently awaiting the release of Certified Lover Boy, it's safe to assume that Drake's reign on the Billboard Artist 100 will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Congratulations to Drizzy on yet another massive Billboard achievement.