Following a series of delays from the originally-projected January 21' release date, the release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy appears to be on the way. In order to tide fans over, Drizzy delivered a sequel to Scary Hours on March 5th, a three-song effort with guest appearances from Lil Baby and Rick Ross. Unsurprisingly, the EP is already moving impressive numbers, with lead single "What's Next" having already sold five-hundred album-equivalent units.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Now, the project appears to have spawned another gold single. According to Our Generation Music, the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants And Needs," which happens to be the EP's second track, has also moved five-hundred-thousand. Though it has yet to be officially certified by the RIAA, don't be surprised to see Drizzy lining his walls with a new batch of shiny gold plaques soon enough.

At this rate, the only song from Scary Hours 2 that hasn't yet hit the five-hundred-thousand benchmark is the Rick Ross-assisted "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Surprising in a way, as there are many who consider the lyrically-focused closer a bonafide project highlight; in fact, some even believe that Drake raps some of his best bars in years on the lavish Renzel collaboration. While cynics might conclude that bars don't quite have the mainstream appeal they once had, it's likely that "Lemon Pepper" will join the party soon enough -- after all, it did join its fellow Scary Hours 2 cuts in an impressive Hot 100 top 3 takeover.

Congratulations to Drizzy for yet another display of commercial dominance.