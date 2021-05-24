Drake was honored as the Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Sunday, and brought his 3-year-old son, Adonis, on stage to celebrate the award.

"I'm really self-conscious about my music," Drake shared in his speech. "I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."



The award winner is determined by analyzing activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums, as well as other signifiers such as social media data and touring revenue. Rounding out the top 5 artists in that regard are Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele.

"I didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause to be honest, I don't really understand it myself," Drake went on to admit. "I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right."

