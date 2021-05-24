After being awarded the honor of Top Hot 100 Song for "Blinding Lights" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Sunday, The Weeknd teased that more new music is on the way.

"You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much," the After Hours singer told cheering fans during his acceptance speech. "I just want to say, the After Hours are done, and the dawn is coming."

"I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore," he added jokingly.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Other nominees for Top Hot 100 Song included 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior for “Mood,” Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth's “I Hope,” Chris Brown & Young Thug's “Go Crazy,” as well as DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's “Rockstar.”

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's “Rockstar" went on to win the award for Top Rap Song later in the evening.

The Weeknd left Sunday night's ceremony with more than just one award. Thus far, he has seven total wins including Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, and more. He was also nominated for the most awards with 16.

For the full list of winners and nominees from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, click here.

[Via]